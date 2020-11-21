Activists call for boycotting G20 summit in Saudi Arabia

Human rights activists and the families of political prisoners in Saudi prisons have launched a campaign, calling for boycotting the G20 summit in Riyadh, Alquds Alarabi reported.

The campaign has been mounted by the Arab Human Rights Organization in Britain and a number of families of political prisoners in Saudi Arabia to boycott the G20 summit in Riyadh.

The report added that the campaign aims at addressing human rights violations by Saudi officials.

The supporters of the campaign believe that holding the G20 summit does not make any sense because Saudi Arabia continues to arrest intellectuals and civil activists in the country as well as resuming its aggression in Yemen.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be hosted by Saudi Arabia via videoconference on November 21-22, 2020.

