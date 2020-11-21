Reduced dependency on oil achievement of resistance economy

Speaking at the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Board on Saturday, Rouhani reiterated that consecutive decline of relying on oil budget is one of the salient achievements of the Resistance Economy in the current administration.

He pointed to the accurate and precise study of next year’s Budget Bill in expert-level sessions of the government in the current week and stated, “It is necessary to reform the budget and pay due attention to the main topics stipulated in 2021 Budget Bill.”

President Rouhani once again pointed to the country’s continued decline to oil budget in the long run of his administration and emphasized, “Increase of country’s oil revenues will be spent on providing facilities to strengthen country’s development infrastructures.”

Accelerated continuation of completion of construction operation of railway projects to use Iran’s geopolitical capacity, strengthening country’s electronic infrastructures to accelerate the knowledge-based economy and also the continuation of poverty-alleviation plans are among the main topics envisaged in 2021 Budget Bill, President Rouhani added.

