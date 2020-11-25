US new admin. must make up for wrong policies against Iran

Speaking at the cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani said, "Today I want to thank the people of Iran for their three-year resistance to the economic war."

"One of the great manifestations of the victory of the Iranian nation and the inevitable defeat of the enemy in this economic war is the end of the Trumpism era," he added.

Rouhani continued, "The failure of this man was due to his failure in international forums and legal authorities because of the moral standards in the world public opinion and finally in the public opinion of the American people."

"He increased inhuman and brutal sanctions and pressure against Iranian people every day," he said, adding, "The reasons for his failure were wrong foreign policies, wrong health policies and his racist and unreliable actions for everyone."

