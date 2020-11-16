Self-reliance sole way to solve domestic challenges

“All challenges can be solved by the help of Iranian youth, elites and brave managers,” Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said during a meeting of the Parliament’s Budget and Planning Commission on Sunday.

While highlighting that looking forward to the developments in other countries to decide for domestic affairs is “a strategic mistake”, the Judiciary chief said, “Powerful Iran comes under the cooperation and unification of the government, Parliament and the Judiciary.”

Raeisi made the comments amid the speculations linking Iran's policies to the US’ recent presidential election.

In this regard, the leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has also dismissed such false speculations, saying that Iran will not be concerned about who emerges the winner of the US race for the presidency.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Islamic Republic’s stance towards US hegemony will remain unaltered whatever the result of the election. The leader noted that the arrival or departure of US political figures might have implications for others, but that Iranians “will be unconcerned and the Islamic Republic’s policy will be unaffected.”

The leader further said the main reason for America's enmity against the Islamic establishment is Iran’s opposition to oppressive policies and its refusal to recognize hegemony. He also noted Iran’s policy towards the US is calculated and clear and does not change with the movement of individuals.

