Iran Army to unveil domestic UAVs, helicopter carrier

Speaking in a ceremony on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi described Iran navy as a symbol of Iran's authority in the seas which is updating its military capacities in a dynamic way.

In this regard, the Iran navy is going to unveil a series of new naval achievements, that the completely indigenous destroyer of Dena is one of these valuable achievements.

He also announced the unveiling of the first naval minesweeper in the Iranian calendar month(21 December to 19 January) noting, “This vessel is Iran navy’s new measure to deal with threats of sea mines.”

Iran’s Navy Commander also broke the news to announce, “We are going to launch the first Iranian vessel that is capable to carry helicopters, UAVs and a range of missile and weapons during the mentioned time.”

Dubbed as the "Persian Gulf", this homegrown vessel is capable of bypassing the Earth three times with just one refueling, he said and added, “As this vessel is able to remain in the oceans for a long time; then, it will create such security and stability that will be in the interests of the countries of the region and the world.”

