Iran COVID-19 cases exceed 800,000

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, noting that 2,837 of the new cases have been hospitalized.

She added that the respiratory disease claimed the lives of 480 patients in the course of the past 24 hours, putting the total death toll at 42,941.

According to Lari, 5,702 patients are in critical condition while 576,983 patients have recovered.

So far, over 5.6 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 56 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1.34 million and recoveries amounting to 39 million.

MR/5074827