Iran Air Force, IAIO ink coop. pact

The cooperation contract was signed between the managing director of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), a subsidiary of the Defense Ministry General, Afshin Khajeh Fard, and Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

General Khajeh Fard stated that "the purpose of signing this document is to expand cooperation between the two bodies and increase production in order to supply the items needed by the Air Force, especially in the field of aircraft engines."

He referred to the direct order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei for improving infrastructure for manufacturing domestic fighters, adding that "We seek to attract the necessary financial resources for development and increasing the capacity of the national "Owj" engine production line in a bid to deliver more engines to the Army Air Force."

Commander Nasirzadeh, for his part, expressed hope that the signing of this agreement would set the bed proper for a new round of cooperation on the construction of jet engines between the IRIAF and the IAIO.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the few countries in the world that, while under sanctions, has managed to design and manufacture advanced training aircraft by relying on its most experienced and talented youth in cooperation with knowledge-based firms and private sector companies, Hatami said in the ceremony.

