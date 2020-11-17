Iran ready to admit Iraqi students in Air Defense Academy

Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard met and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Major General Zaid Ibrahim Alwan on Tuesday morning.

Emphasizing the interaction between the two countries in ensuring the security of the region's airspace, Sabahifard said that given the existence of defense capabilities in Iran and Iraq, as well as the availability of appropriate human, educational, and hardware and software infrastructures in the field of air defense science, admitting Iraqi students to Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Academy can be the first step in this interaction.

He added that the security of the region's skies is well ensured with the cooperation of the two friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Iraq.

Cooperation with neighboring countries in ensuring regional security is one of the strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stressed.

Sabahifard announced the readiness of Iran's Army Air Defense to equip and strengthen Iraq's air defense systems, saying that Iran can have an integrated joint air defense network with Iraq and can help strengthen Iraq's radar network.

General Zaid Ibrahim Alwan, for his part, said that Iraq welcomes cooperation and military interactions between the two countries in providing air security and calls for increased technical, intelligence and operational cooperation to ensure the security of the two countries' airspace.

ZZ/FNA13990827000408