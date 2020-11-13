Adhering to intl. obligations, Iran’s expectation from US

Speaking in her meeting with the newly-appointed Norwegian envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran Sigvald Hauge on Thu, Joneydi stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran expects the United States new administration to comply with the international obligations and also expects the Europe to strive for strengthening trade and economic relations and also bilateral and multilateral cooperation.”

While emphasizing the depth and history of friendly relations between the two countries, the two sides also exchanged their views on the common concerns and joint cooperation between Iran and Norway.

Future of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in new international environment, obstacles of Iran’s access to Financial Action Task Force (FATF), cooperating in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and also countering the climate change were of the main topics discussed between the two sides.

Newly-appointed Norwegian envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran, for his part, emphasized the great history of Iranian civilization and culture and called Iran as a great and important country in international level.

Norway attaches great importance to its relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the envoy added.

“We are closely following up the developments related to Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) and hope to see a breakthrough in these matters by returning to international law and custom, he added.

MA/5069687