5 March 2019 - 20:50

Iran crowned at 30th Fajr Intl. Taekwondo competitions

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Iranian Kish Free Zone Organization’s taekwondo team has won the 30th Fajr International Taekwondo competitions.

The competitions kicked off yesterday (Monday) at the Olympics sports complex on Kish Island, and wrapped up today with the Iranian Kish Free Zone Organization’s taekwondo team overcoming all the other participating teams.

As many as 252 Taekwondo practitioners from 16 countries including Armenia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Tunisia, Russia, Syria, Sweden, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Poland and India were taking part in the event, which is held annually on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

In the end, the Kish Free Zone team became champion with 3 gold, 2 silver, one bronze medals and 512 points.

Another Iranian team Bimeh Sarmad became vice-champion with 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals, followed by Kazakhstan team, who won 1 gold, 2 silvers and a bronze with 284 points landed in the third place.

