Qatari sports delegation arrives in Tehran

The delegation is led by the Secretary-General of Qatar Olympic Committee secretary (QOC) Jassim Rashid AlBuainain and is comprised of officials of the Qatari National Olympic Committee and other sports institutions.

During its one-day visit, the delegation is to attend a meeting with Iranian sports officials at the place of Espinas Palace Hotel on Sunday evening.

The meeting is being held at the request of Qatari sports officials and in line with their official request to host the 2030 Asian Games.

After this meeting, the deletion will meet the President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri at the place of the Iranian committee.

HJ/5088766