Iran, Lebanon discuss expansion of cultural coop.

Abbass Khamehyar, the Iranian cultural attaché met with Abbas Mortada, the Lebanese caretaker Culture Minister on Tuesday.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting, the Lebanese Minister stressed the need to further strengthen cultural relations and commonalities between the two countries.

Regarding the introduction of the Prime Minister and the formation of the new Lebanese government, Abbas Mortada said he is pleased to have been able to carry out some joint activities with the cultural attaché during my tenure in this position.

In the end, the two sides also agreed on the continuation of cultural and artistic activities through the implementation of the joint work of the two orchestras of Iran and Lebanon on the occasion of the Blast of Beirut port as well as introducing the antiquities of the two countries.

