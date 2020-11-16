Kish to host Austrian Cultural Week

In the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) and Austrian Cultural Association in Tehran, the two sides emphasized the expansion of cultural and tourism cooperation.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) Gholamhossein Mozaffari pointed to the longstanding and age-old cooperation between Iran and Austria and added, “Suitable ways have been paved for the development and expansion of political, economic, social and cultural cooperation between the two countries.”

He pointed to the expansion of Iran international communications and added, “It is hoped that Iran will gain salient achievements in its interactions with the developed and advanced countries in the world.”

In addition to cooperation in cultural and artistic fields, organizing mixed and joint tours between Austria and Kish as well as taking advantage of prestigious Austrian universities to hold specialized training courses in the field of tourism industry in cooperation with one of the domestic universities were of the proposals of joint cooperation discussed in this meeting.

While voicing readiness to hold 2nd Austria’s Cultural Week on Kish Island in coming month by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines due to the spread of coronavirus global pandemic, CEO of Kish Free Zone Organization said, “We hope that Kish Cultural Week will be held in Austrian capital Vienna in coming week.”

Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholz, for his part, pointed to age-old history of cooperation between Iran and Austria, which dates back to 700 years ago and added, “Accordingly, we have always voiced our readiness to develop our relations with Iran.”

