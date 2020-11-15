G-77 urge immediate lifting of sanctions on Iran

In the final statement of its annual meeting, Group of G-77 plus China in a statement called for removal of sanctions on Iran, stating that unilateral US sanctions has brought about adverse effects on the Iranian people.

Accordingly, G-77 plus China at its 44th Annual Meeting released a statement, a part of which has been referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran, Italy poised to broadening artistic-cultural ties

Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy poised to broadening and enhancing artistic-cultural relations after the coronavirus pandemic.

Cultural Attaché of Italian Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran said, “We are trying to form a new round of artistic and cultural cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Italy after the coronavirus global pandemic in cooperation with active cultural and artistic complexes such as Niavaran Cultural Complex.”

FM denies allegation, al-Qaeda operative assassinated in Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman rejected the allegations, saying that a member of terrorist group of al-Qaeda has been assassinated in Iran.

While rejecting allegations of assassination of an al-Qaeda operative in Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a press briefing on Sat. turned down any presence of members of the group in Iran and advised American media outlets not to fall into the trap of Hollywood scenarios of the US and Zionist officials.

Golmohammadi named ACL West Zone best coach

Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi has been chosen as the best coach of the AFC Champions League 2020 in the West Zone.

According to a poll carried out by the Asian Football Confederation, Golmohammadi gained 52.45% of votes, gaining the top place.

Over 1 ton of illicit drugs seized at Mirjaveh border

The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province have confiscated 1.184 tons of illicit drugs in the southeastern borders.

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the police forces of the province gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at Mirjaveh border regions and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the narcotics from the southeastern regions to the central and northern parts of the country.

Security of Iranian nation priority of Iran Armed Forces

The Deputy Commander of Iran Army Ground Force noted that maintaining the peace and security for Iranian people in border areas of the country is the red line and priority of Iran Armed Forces.

Speaking in a ceremony on Saturday, Brigadier General Nozar Nemati spoke about the latest developments in the borders of the country.

Hailing the efforts of the Armed Forces, especially the Army Ground Forces in terms of maintaining the security of all border areas of the country, he stressed that today, all Iranian borders enjoy the necessary security.

Gov. to apply fresh COVID19-related limitations across Iran

Rouhani noted that from Nov 21 some new corona-related restrictions will be implemented so as to control the spreading of coronavirus throughout the country.

Iran COVID-19 update: 452 deaths, 11,203 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,203 COVID-19 infections and 452 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 749,525 with the death toll standing at 41,034.

Mohammad Bana hospitalized with COVID-19

Head coach of Iran's national Greco-Roman wrestling team Mohammad Bana has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus disease.

According to the Iranian Wrestling Federation, Bana is hospitalized in a medical center in Tehran.

He is the most successful coach in the history of Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling. Under his tutelage, Iranian wrestlers gained three historic gold medals at London 2012 Olympics.

Iranian "The Hunter" to vie at Canadian HECFF

The documentary film "The Hunter" directed by an Iranian filmmaker will be taking part in Human-Environment Care Film Festival in Canada.

Iran produces effective antiviral COVID-19 drug

Iranian researchers have developed an effective COVID-19 drug that has been approved by Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA).

A team of 40 Iranian researchers from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tarbiat Modares University has successfully developed an effective antiviral drug for the treatment of coronavirus.

Iran ready to aid Iraq boost its defense capabilities: Hatami

Iran's Minister of Defense voiced Iran’s readiness to help Iraq strengthen its defense capabilities.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks in a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad to commemorate the martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis on Saturday.

Iran’s trade vol. exchange with Europe at $8.8bn in 7 months

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the country’s trade volume exchanged with Europe in the seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22) at $8.8 billion.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Sat. and reiterated, “Over 15,910,816 tons of products, valued at $8,807,879,841, were exchanged with Europe in this period.”

IRGC launches attack on anti-revolutionary group in NW Iran

IRGC’s Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base announced that it has targeted the positions of anti-Revolutionary groups on the other side of the Iranian border.

In a statement on Saturday, IRGC announced that its ground forces have launched an attack on the positions of anti-revolutionary groups across the northwestern Iranian borders which have inflicted heavy damage to the enemies.

