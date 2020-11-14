Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Nov. 14

Ebtekar:
Iran's path of economy in corona-free world
Challenges of Trump for parting way with the White House
Ettela'at:
Yemen launches missile attack against Saudi Coalition HQ in Maarib
Terrorist behind Ahvaz attack arrested by intelligence forces
Ayatollah Raeisi: We will not tolerate insecurity
Iran:
Experts talk about end of Trump and fate of Trumpism
National coronavirus taskforce to mull shutting down cities, imposing restrictions
Javan:
150 security officials warn of 10 dangerous weeks in US
Nasrallah: Trump exited with the regret of call from Iran
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
The probable team of Biden
Kayhan:
Five Iranian vaccines on WHO's list of candidates
Hadi's Defense Minister killed in Ansarullah's missile attack
JCPOA weakened people's livelihood by 30% from 2015 to 2018
Tehran COVID-19 crisis; two-week shut down proposed
No difference between Democrat, Republican in sanctioning Iran
