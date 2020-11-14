Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on Nov. 14

Ebtekar:

Iran's path of economy in corona-free world

Challenges of Trump for parting way with the White House

Ettela'at:

Yemen launches missile attack against Saudi Coalition HQ in Maarib

Terrorist behind Ahvaz attack arrested by intelligence forces

Ayatollah Raeisi: We will not tolerate insecurity

Iran:

Experts talk about end of Trump and fate of Trumpism

National coronavirus taskforce to mull shutting down cities, imposing restrictions

Javan:

150 security officials warn of 10 dangerous weeks in US

Nasrallah: Trump exited with the regret of call from Iran

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

The probable team of Biden

Kayhan:

Five Iranian vaccines on WHO's list of candidates

Hadi's Defense Minister killed in Ansarullah's missile attack

JCPOA weakened people's livelihood by 30% from 2015 to 2018

Tehran COVID-19 crisis; two-week shut down proposed

No difference between Democrat, Republican in sanctioning Iran

MAH