Zarif wraps up two-day Pakistan visit

The top diplomat left Islamabad for Tehran this morning with the Additional Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini seeing him off at Nur Khan Airbase.

Zarif met and held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday. Earlier, Zarif had held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and also Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on issues of mutual interest, including bilateral economic ties, as well as cooperation in the fields of defense and border security.

It was the fourth visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan since Imran Khan's government came into power and overall his 11th visit to the country.

