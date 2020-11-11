Zarif, Imran Khan highlight Tehran-Islamabad coop.

In this bilateral talk, the visiting Iranian foreign minister pointed to the amicable and good political relations between the two countries and added, “Neighboring countries are at the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign relations for cooperation.”

While enumerating the development of trade and economic ties, Zarif pointed to some of the programs facing ahead in the field of bilateral economic cooperation including organizing the Iran-Pakistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, reopening of border crossings and border marketplaces, developing trade and business activities as well as bartering goods.

He seized this opportunity to express his thank to Pakistan’s support for Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the constructive talks held between the Iranian foreign ministers and Pakistan officials and emphasized the interest of his country in the expansion of political and economic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Imran Khan expressed hope that the two neighboring countries will witness further expansion of bilateral ties in all fields.

The two sides also exchanged their views on regional and international issues especially recent developments in Afghanistan and the Islamic world.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif hailed the position of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the Zionist regime and normalization tie.

Earlier, Zarif met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and also Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

MA/5069405