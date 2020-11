Zarif describes talks in Pakistan as 'detailed, fruitful'

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Detailed and fruitful talks in #Pakistan on border commerce and security, as well as barter trade.

In meetings with FM@SMQureshiPTI , Army Chief Gen. Bajwa & PM@ImranKhanPTI, also agreed to coordinate on region—incl Afghanistan—and on global issues, incl anti-Islam bigotry.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday. Earlier, Zarif met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and also Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

