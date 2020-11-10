4 killed, 20 injured in car bomb attack in Afghanistan

At least four police force members were killed and 20 more, including eight civilians, were wounded in a car bomb attack in the northern province of Faryab on Monday evening, the provincial governor Naqibulllah Faiq said on Tuesday, Tolo News reported.

The governor said the car bomb attack was carried out by the Taliban in which they detonated “a Humvee loaded with explosives” near the police headguards of Almar district.

He said the attack was followed by a gunfight by a group of attackers that continued until Tuesday morning.

“The district police chief is also among the wounded,” Faiq said, adding that dozens of houses and shops close to the area were damaged in the car bomb attack.

Local officials said the casualties “may rise.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

