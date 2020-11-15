Iran, Afghanistan hold 5th round of strategic coop. talks

The meeting was held between political delegations of the two countries as headed by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Mirwais Nab Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister.

After more than seven hours of talks, Araghchi expressed his satisfaction with the salient progress made in this round of talk and added, “A Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Document between Iran and Afghanistan will soon be readied for signing by presidents of the two countries.”

This document covers perspective of long-term relations between the two countries in the political, security, economic and cultural fields and issues related to the citizens of the two countries as well as issues on water sector.

Prior to talks, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Mirwais Nab Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the process of negotiations and stressed the will of their countries for finalization of this cooperation document as soon as possible.

Talks between Iran and Afghanistan on comprehensive strategic cooperation document will continue tomorrow.

