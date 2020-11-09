US politician calls for abolishing Electoral College

In a tweet on Monday, Bernie Sanders wrote, “Joe Biden will win the popular vote by over 4 million votes. The Democratic nominee for president has now won the popular vote in 7 out of the last 8 elections. One person, one vote. Democracy must rule.

Yes. We should abolish the electoral college.”

After days of vote-counting, US media outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the Presidential Election on Saturday. This is while incumbent President Donald Trump has rejected Biden's claim of victory, noting that the "election is far from over". The Trump campaign has vowed to pursue several lawsuits in some states, noting that there has been extensive voter fraud in the country.

