Nov 11, 2020, 3:15 PM

WH brandishes 234 pages of affidavits alleging voter fraud

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News to present 234 pages of affidavits she claimed were proof that election fraud took place, as she listed new cases the Trump campaign alleges to have uncovered.

Her appearance on Hannity came a day after the network cut away from McEnany as she spoke in a ‘personal capacity’, claiming that they could not air her claims of fraud as they were unsubstantiated. 

These are real people and real accusations that have been formally signed and raise these accusations among other things, she said.

Despite broadcasting the claims of fraud from Trump-loyal Republicans over the past few days, Fox has announced Joe Biden as winner, along with the other major networks. 

Yesterday, a White House official claimed that there were credible allegations of fraud in the key state of Wisconsin that could change the outcome in Trump's favor.  

While Democratic nominee Joe Biden has the electoral votes needed to enter the White House; Trump refuses to accept defeat.

Yesterday, Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughed in response to a question about the peaceful transfer of power, "Yes, power will slowly pass to the next Trump administration!"

