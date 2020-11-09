Iran, Uzbekistan stress on reducing violence in Afghanistan

Special representative of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian met and held talk with Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Affairs, Ismatulla Irgashev on Monday.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides exchanged their view on the latest developments in Afghanistan especially inter-Afghan talks.

Iranian and Uzbekistan special envoys for Afghanistan Affairs emphasized the need for reducing violence and establishing ceasefire as an important step towards alleviation of problems facing Afghan people.

They pointed out that ‘negotiation’ and reaching an understanding’ are the only reassuring way to create lasting stability and peace in Afghanistan.

