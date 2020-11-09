Evidence suggests voter fraud in US election: Trump’s lawyer

The personal lawyer of US president, Rudy Giuliani, claimed that there is strong evidence of voter fraud in a number of states in the US election, The Sun Newspaper reported.

“At this point, it would be wrong for him to concede,” said Giuliani.

“There is strong evidence that this was an election that in at least three or four states, and possible 10, it was stolen,” Giuliani claimed.

“In other words, it was based on false votes. Now, you can’t let an election go into history without challenging that.”

In Pennsylvania, the Trump team succeeded in persuading a state court to allow its observers to stand closer to the vote counting.

But in Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada, lawsuits either filed or hyped by the campaign were rejected for presenting no serious evidence.

Giuliani went into detail about Pennsylvania, which news outlets called for Biden on Saturday morning.

He alleged that Trump’s team had 60 to 70 Republicans observing ballot counting in Philadelphia, and observers stationed in Pittsburgh who witnessed fraud.

“In Pittsburgh, we have observers who were for 24 hours kept out of the room or kept away from the room where they were counting the mail-in ballots which of course are highly suspicious ballots. During that period of time, at least 135,000 ballots were counted,” Giuliani claimed.

He explained that ballots came in late “in bundles” and “it looked very much like they were trying to make up the 700,000 difference,” referring to Trump’s earlier lead in Pennsylvania.

Republican observers in Pittsburgh were “kept so far away they had to use binoculars to see the ballots” and contend that about 300,000 were not valid, Giuliani claimed.

Trump’s lawyer said he has a video documenting that, plus 50 witnesses, and that the team will file a corresponding lawsuit on Monday for claims including “violating civil rights for conducting an unfair election” and violating equal protection by treating Philadelphia and Pittsburgh different from the rest of the state.

The president has doubled down on his refusal to accept election defeat as his sons demanded a "manual recount" and even Melania told him not to give up.

On Sunday, he raged against a "stolen election" and fumed at the "lamestream media", questioning why networks are allowed to call the results.

Trump has repeatedly alleged fraud in multiple states both before, and after, the election was called for Biden on Saturday morning.

FA/PR