Biden should compensate all US damages against Iran: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Speaker made some remarks in reaction to the US presidential election result and the next US administration’s commitment to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the fact that the US has so far caused damages worth billions of dollars against the Iranian nation, he said that Joe Biden should compensate Iran for all its damages.

He went on to say that Americans have no choice except for respecting legal paths and returning international agreements.

Criticizing the US anti-Iran move of withdrawing from JCPOA and violating international laws, the Spokesman said, “The United States must repent and stop the economic war against Iran.”

“The difference between the Biden camp and Trump is clear, but we are monitoring practical measures from the opposite side”, he said and added, “Although negotiations are still on the table, however, returning to the negotiation table is difficult.”

RHM/5066629