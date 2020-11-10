Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Trump era ended by resisting against maximum pressure policy

Iranian First Vice President said that era of US’s Trump ended with the adoption of strategy of resistance against maximum pressure policy.

Iran to strongly respond to any violation of its airspace

The Deputy Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Headquarter said that Iran will strongly respond to any violation of its airspace.

Twitter suspends Mohsen Rezaei's account

Twitter blocked the account belonging to Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei.

Europe waiting to renew talks with US about Iran

The German Foreign Minister underlined the significance of a new round of Germany-US talks about Iran to reach a joint stance towards the country.

Iran, Qatar to expand power cooperation

In a meeting in Qatar, the Iranian energy minister and his Qatari counterpart reviewed the development of power cooperation between the two countries.

Roads min.: Trade exchanges to increase by connecting Khaf-Herat railway

It is predicted that three million tons of products would be imported to and exported from the country annually if Khaf-Herat Railway to Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif is connected.

COVID-19 infects 10,463, kills 458 people in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 10,463 COVID-19 infections and 458 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran Army dispatches units to safeguard NW borders' security

The Commander of Iran’s Northern Air Defense zone announced that Iran Army's Rapid Reaction units were dispatched to the northwestern border areas to monitor, protect the security of Iran’s airspace.

Amir-Abdollahian: Gen. Soleimani's assassination White House strategic mistake

Stating that Martyr Soleimani played a major role in the security of the region and the world, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that his assassination by the US was a strategic mistake of the White House.

Iran rejects possibility of 'renegotiations' over JCPOA

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is a signed deal, which cannot be renegotiated.

FM Zarif to visit Pakistan for bilateral talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Foreign Minister Zarif will visit Pakistan on Tuesday (Nov. 10) to hold bilateral talks with the neighboring country's senior officials.

Zarif: Iran extends hand to neighbors for talks to solve differences

Iran’s foreign minister has once again called on the regional countries to settle their differences through dialogue, especially now that the hawkish US president is leaving office.

