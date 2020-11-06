Top Republicans support Trump's allegations of voter fraud

Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham did not dismiss suggestions from Fox New host Sean Hannity that state legislatures could appoint their own electors to re-elect Donald Trump following baseless claims of voter fraud and a narrow lead against Democratic candidate Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, Independent reported.

Senator Graham said that “everything should be on the table," while Senator Cruz of Texas said that the processing of ballots in Pennsylvania – where the state legislature prevented election officials from processing mail-in ballots before Election Day, as an expected surge in absentee ballots would almost certainly delay reporting the results – “is partisan, it is political, it is lawless."

Senator Cruz also supported the president’s claim that election observers in Philadelphia have been denied access to observe the ballot counting.

Senator Cruz said that Democrats are “clouding the vote counting in a shroud of darkness” and leading efforts to “steal the election not just from the president" but the millions of people who voted for him.

The senator also suggested that the Justice Department and US Supreme Court could get involved.

US President Donald Trump, who is trailing 40 Electoral College votes behind his Democratic opponent, claims he has "already decisively won" several states and will win the overall presidential election "if you count the legal votes."

“Fake polls were designed to keep our voters at home, create the illusion of momentum for Mr. Biden," Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday evening, slamming what he termed "suppression polls."

