Trump accuses Democrats of creating unrest

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that if there is any violence if he wins his bid for reelection, it will "all be in Democrat-run cities" where there is "weak, weak leadership," News Max reported.

"It's going to be in Chicago, New York, Portland, and Oakland and, you know, different places, Baltimore and that's because of weak leadership," Trump told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" in a wide-ranging Election Day interview. "My side is a very strong side, but they don't like doing that, you know, they are proud of our country, they don't want to hurt our country."

The "other side," however, is "radicalized, antifa and frankly, if you let people know that there is thereby hell to pay, they wouldn't have a problem," said Trump, but Democrat-run cities won't do that.

