Twitter suspends Steve Bannon account after talk of beheading

Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested Thursday morning that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts, CNN reported.

Bannon falsely claimed President Trump had won reelection, despite several key states still being too close to call, and said that he should fire both Fauci and Wray.

He then said he would go further, "I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone."

Bannon's comments came as other supporters of President Trump also used violent and militaristic rhetoric to back Trump's claims of a rigged election and to condemn his perceived political opponents.

Trump has questioned the election process and filed complaints in several states. On the first day of the election, he said the counting process should be stopped.

FA/PR