EU leaders congratulate Biden over winning election

On 3 November, US voters headed to the polls to vote in the 2020 presidential and congressional elections, but uncertainty remains over when the results will be known, given the record influx of mail-in ballots.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are neck and neck as the race for the presidential election comes down to the wire with four battleground states close to finishing their vote counts.

Hours after polling places closed on 3 November, both President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden claimed that they were on the path to winning.

As votes are still being counted, some states have said that they will only have some votes counted later this week.

Biden so far has secured 264 electoral votes after winning the state of Michigan, while Trump has 214 electoral votes. 270 electoral votes are required to be declared the winner.

The Trump campaign has alleged for months that fraud may result from the mail-in ballot process, as a last-minute count delivered a narrow win to the president’s rival in Michigan. On Wednesday, the campaign filed lawsuits in the key toss-up states of Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania in order to stop the counting of ballots.

*First Polling Stations Close in Indiana, Kentucky

First polling stations in the states of Indiana and Kentucky have closed, with preliminary results expected to arrive in an hour.

*Trump Wins in Indiana With 72% After 1% of Vote Processed - Fox News

After 1% of Indiana votes have been processed, Trump is winning in Indiana with 72%, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden receiving 26,1% , Fox News reported.

*Trump Leading Over Biden in Indiana, Kentucky, New Hampshire - First Results

*USPS Fails to Meet Deadline on Sweeping Facilities in Several States

US Postal Service failed to meet deadline on sweeping facilities in several states, including the key ones, and is ordered to appear in DC federal court on Wednesday.

*After 10% of Vote Counted in Kentucky, Biden Leads Trump With a 53% Parity

*2020 US Election: Polling Stations Close in Washington DC

*Polling Stations Close in Florida, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont

*Trump Regains Lead Over Biden in Kentucky - Early Results

*Trump Leading Biden in Florida With 3% of Votes Counted

*Trump Leads in Georgia With 55%, Early Results Show

*Early Results in South Carolina Show Trump Leading

*Trump Leading in Virginia With Over 65%, Early Results Show

*Demonstrators Near White House Unfurl 'Remove Trump' Banner

*Biden Leading in Early Results in Georgia

*Polling Stations Close in Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia

*Florida Early Results Show Biden Leading

*Biden Leads in Ohio, Preliminary Results Show

*North Carolina Early Results Reveal Trump Lead

*Trump Regains Lead Over Biden in Georgia - Preliminary Results

*Trump, Biden Neck-and-Neck With 49.5% in Battleground State of Florida, Preliminary Results Show

*AP Calls Election For Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina

The Associated Press has called the election for the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina.

According to The AP, Joe Biden wins Virginia and Vermont, while Donald Trump is victorious in South Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky.

*AP Calls Election For Mississipi, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Illinois

According to the AP, Donald Trump triumphs in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mississipi, Alabama, while his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Rhode Island, Massachussetts and New Jersey.

*Biden Leads in Texas, Preliminary Results Show

*People Gather in Times Square as They Await US Presidential Election Results

*Biden is Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania With 79,9% After 1% of Votes Counted, Early Results Show

*Early Results Reveal Trump Leading in Tennessee

*Biden Leads in Michigan, Preliminary Results Show

*Early Results Show Biden Leading in Kansas

*Trump Leads in Missouri, Preliminary Results Reveal

*Early Results Show Trump Leading in Maine

*Polling Station in Arkansas Closes

*Donald Trump Wins Arkansas - AP Call

*Preliminary Results Show Trump Leading in North Dakota

*Donald Trump Wins Indiana - AP Call

*Early Results Show Biden Leading in Colorado

*Trump Leads in Wisconsin, Early Results Show

*AP Calls Election For Seven More States

According to The Associated Press, Donald Trump wins Louisiana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska, while Joe Biden triumphs in New Mexico and New York.

*Preliminary Results Show Trump Leading in Minnesota

*Joe Biden Wins the District of Columbia - AP Call

*Joe Biden Wins Colorado - AP Call

*Donald Trump Wins Kansas - AP Call

*Polling Station Close in Nevada, Iowa, Utah, Montana

*Preliminary Results Reveal Trump Leading in Iowa

*Donald Trump Wins Missouri - AP Call

*Joe Biden Wins New Hampshire - AP Call

*Georgia's Fulton County to Reveal Absentee Ballot Results 'in Coming Days'

Georgia's Fulton County will not reveal the results of absentee voting on Tuesday night, saying that "absentee ballot tabulation will continue in coming days".

Results Update: Tonight Fulton County will report results from early voting, Election Day voting, and 86,000+ absentee ballots. This represents the majority of Fulton County votes. Absentee ballot tabulation will continue in coming days.

*AP Calls Election For Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho

According to AP call, Donald Trump wins Idaho, while Joe Biden triumphs in California, Oregon and Washington.

*Donald Trump Wins Utah - AP Call

*Biden Projected to Win State of California

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will secure a victory in the crucial US state of California, which has 55 electoral votes, over the incumbent President Donald Trump, a projection by Fox News revealed.

*Biden Wins Swing State of Arizona

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the swing state of Arizona, Fox News projected.

*Trump Leads Biden by 13% in Pennsylvania With Nearly Half of Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump leads Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 13.7 percent in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, official results revealed.

*Biden Leads Trump 207-148 in Electoral Votes

The Democratic nominee Joe Biden secured 207 electoral votes out of 270 needed to win US presidency, but trails the Republican incumbent Donald Trump in popular endorsements, Fox News reported.

*Trump Gains Lead in Iowa 50.1%-%48.1 With 75% of Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump has overtaken his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the battleground state of Iowa, where 75 percent of the total votes have already been counted, according to an early voting results by Fox News.

*Final Results From Battleground State of Michigan Likely Will Not Be Available Until Wednesday Evening

*Trump Wins Swing State of Ohio

US President Donald Trump won the presidential race in the swing state of Ohio, Fox News projected.

*Joe Biden Wins Hawaii - AP Call

*Biden Maintains Lead in Minnesota With Over 70% of Votes Counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads incumbent President Donald Trump in the state of Minnesota, but the lead has been significantly narrowed, official results revealed.

*Donald Trump Wins Ohio, Montana and Iowa - AP Call

*Democrat Ben Ray Lujan Wins Election to US Senate From New Mexico

*Donald Trump Wins State of Florida

*Biden Says on Track to Win 2020 US Presidential Election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in a speech that he is on track to win the 2020 presidential election.

"We feel good about where we are, we really do, I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning.

Biden added that he still has a chance to win in the battleground states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

*Trump Says Will Make a Statement Tonight

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Trump Says He's 'Up Big' in US Election Accuses Rival Biden of Trying to 'Steal' Vote

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Donald Trump Wins Texas - AP Call

*Trump Says 'We Are Winning Everything', Thanks American People for Tremendous Support

President Donald Trump in his address after the US general election said he was winning the race and thanked his supporters.

"We were winning everything, and all of a sudden, it was just called off. The results tonight have been phenomenal," Trump said early on Wednesday.

He added, "I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support: millions and millions of people voted for us tonight, and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."

*Trump Says Will Be Going to US Supreme Court, Wants Voting to Stop

US President Donald Trump said that he will ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are closed.

He accused his opponents of plotting "a major fraud on our nation."

"We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said during his first public appearance after the election.

*Joe Biden Wins in Arizona

*Joe Biden Claims Victory in Maine, AP Finds

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated incumbent President Donald Trump in the US state of Maine, the Associated Press projected on Wednesday.

With 85 percent of votes reported, Biden has secured 53.4%, while Trump captured 43.7%. Nebraska and Maine are the only two US states that divide up their delegates, giving some to the statewide winner and others to the victors in districts. All other US states award delegates on a winner-takes-all basis.

Fox News shows Trump with 213 total electoral votes and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 238 electoral votes as of early Wednesday morning.

*Trump Maintains Steady Lead in Battleground Wisconsin After 92% Votes Counted

US President Donald Trump maintains a 4-point advantage over Democratic challenger Joe Biden with over 90 percent of ballots counted in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, results published by Fox News say.

Trump leads Biden by 51.3% to 47.2% in Wisconsin with 92% of votes counted, results showed on Wednesday.

Wisconsin with its ten electoral college votes is part of the Rust Belt together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, which in 2016 sensationally flipped red and landed Trump in the White House.

*Protest Erupts in Washington DC as Ballots Counted in Presidential Election

*Democrats to Resist Trump's Attempts to "Prevent Proper Tabulation of Votes" Legally, Biden Campaign Says

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort," Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

*More Than Half of Florida's Cuban-Americans Vote for Trump, Exit Poll Shows

NBC News exit polls also indicated that 30 percent of Puerto Ricans and 48 percent of "other Latinos" supported Trump.

*Biden Takes Lead in Wisconsin With 95% Ballots Counted, Fox News Finds

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden is seen winning the key state of Wisconsin, which has 10 members of the Electoral College, after 95 percent of the ballots were counted.

According to Fox News, Biden has 49.4 percent of the vote and President Donald Trump has 49.1 percent of the vote so far.

*Trump, Biden at 49% in Nevada With Most Votes Counted, Says Edison Research

*Trump Maintains Lead in Michigan With 79% of Ballots Counted, Edison Research Says

*Nevada Will not Resume Counting Ballots Until Thursday at 9 am PST, Edison Research Says

*Trump Expands Lead Over Biden in Swing State of Iowa After 99% of Ballots Counted

US President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the swing state of Iowa after 99 percent of ballots were counted.

The ex-vice president has 45 percent of votes and Trump has 53.2 percent.

Iowa went to Barack Obama and Biden as his running mate in both 2008 and 2012 before it turned red in 2016 when Trump won the state by 9.4 percentage points.

*Republican Aged 25 Win Seat For North Carolina to Become Youngest Ever Senator

Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn, 25 years old, has won the race to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.

This makes him the youngest Senator ever and the first member of the US upper house to be born in the 1990s, the Washington Post reported.

From the bottom of my heart, Thank you.

All glory goes to God and I am excited to serve each and every member of this district. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/oFnizpzqVa

— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 4, 2020

Cawthorn, who turned 25 in August, defeated Democrat Moe David with 54.4 percent to 42.4 percent in the overwhelmingly red state.

This way, Cawthorn takes on the mantle of youngest senator from New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 31, who was also reelected to her seat on Tuesday.

*Biden's Lead in Nevada Narrows, FOX News Reports

Joe Biden's lead in the state of Nevada narrowed several hours after the Democratic candidate took lead in the state, according to the FOX News broadcaster.

With 67 percent of the ballots counted, Biden is leading with 49.2 percent of the vote, incumbent President Donald Trump has 48.6 percent of the vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden was leading with 51.8 percent of the vote. Trump then had 46.3 percent of the vote, when 49 percent of the ballots was tallied.

The state has six members of the electoral college.

*Biden Catching Up to Trump in Michigan, Fox News Projection Suggests

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is closing the gap between his results and those of President Donald Trump in the state of Michigan, according to the Fox News projection.

With 90 percent of the results in, Trump is leading with 49.4 percent against Biden's 49.1 percent.

Earlier in the day, with 47 percent of the ballots counted, Trump was leading with 55.6 percent against Biden's 41.9 percent.

*Biden Maintains Lead in Wisconsin After 97% Votes Counted, Edison Research Finds

*Biden Takes Lead in Michigan, Fox News Claims

*US Election Outcome Still Undecided as Vote Recounts, Legal Battles to Follow, Pollster Says

The outcome of the US presidential race is still much undecided, as the close race in some states makes vote recounts and legal battles very likely, John Zogby, a public opinion pollster and the founder of political consulting firm John Zogby Strategies, said.

Despite some states still counting votes, President Donald Trump has earlier declared that he won the 3 November election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud.

"It is premature for him to declare victory. There are still millions of votes to be counted, especially in battleground states and the races are still undecided. Yes, it is still possible for Biden to win," Zogby said when asked whether the results are obvious.

The expert suggested that "if we are lucky," the United States will know the outcome by Thursday, but warned that "some of these states are very close so there will be recounts and court challenges."

He also expressed confidence that Trump would deliver on his promise to challenge mail-in voting.

"Postal voting will be challenged in court. The President promised that last night. And the very legitimacy of the vote will be challenged by a vocal minority of whichever side loses," he added.

When asked to assess Trump’s performance in key states, Zogby said that he "did well" among those who see the economy and its reopening as top issues and those who want a strong leader, law and order. He also noted that Trump had "spoken to the forgotten and in a language that is irreverent toward the establishment."

*Philadelphia City Commissioner Vows to Finish Counting Votes ASAP as Less Than Half of Postal Ballots Tallied

*Mail-in Votes Likely Favour Biden, But Mass Mail-in Ballot Open to Fraud, Ex-US Official Believes

While the vote count is still ongoing in the US presidential election, mail-in votes will very much likely favour Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, however, mail-in voting on such a big scale provides many opportunities for deception, according to former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts.

"Mail-in votes will probably favor Biden. Polls indicated that Democrats were using mail-in voting more heavily," Roberts said. "Mail-in voting on such a large scale opens many avenues for fraud, but fraud is not always easy to prove."

The votes are still being counted in the United States where citizens have voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of members of the Senate, governors of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

"Wisconsin and Michigan are the crucial states for Trump. To reach 270 electoral college votes, Trump needs to win Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alaska. Currently he is leading in those states," Roberts said.

With regards to when the results of the election can be expected, Roberts noted that Wisconsin and Michigan votes should be counted by Thursday or Friday, or perhaps the earliest by Wednesday evening.

When asked if there was anything surprising for him in the current preliminary results, Roberts said he was surprised that President Donald Trump's lead in Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared between late last night and this morning.

The former US official also noted that Trump was doing better than was predicted by analysts.

"The pollsters said Trump was 10 points down. That doesn’t seem to be the case," he explained.

In the late hours of Tuesday, Trump declared that he had won re-election, adding that this year's vote was a fraud. The president said he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling places are close.

"Last night looking at Trump’s leads, it did seem that he had won," Roberts said. "Either candidate could take a close election to court. If contested states count votes beyond the legal time and this throws the election to either candidate, it would be a court case. "

Biden’s campaign earlier stated that the counting of duly cast ballots would continue, dismissing Trump’s remarks as "outrageous." The Biden team warned that they would have the legal teams ready if Trump went to the Supreme Court to contest the validity of vote counting.

At the time of writing, Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes to 213 electoral votes for Trump.

*Trump Says 'Very Strange' Several States Flipped Overnight Where He Was Leading Earlier

*Biden Campaign Hosts Election Protection Briefing as Vote Count Continues in US Election

*Biden Widens Vote Gap to 0.6% in Michigan

*Pennsylvania Has Counted Nearly 50% of Mail-In Ballots, Secretary of State Says

"We are approaching 50 percent of the mail ballots counted. There are still millions of ballots left to be counted," Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said during a press briefing.

Boockvar pointed out that the election results will be updated throughout the day as the counting proceeds.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf urged residents to be patient as the results are coming "more slowly" then in the past.

"Counties continue to report results," Wolf said.

As of Wednesday morning, US President Donald Trump won 55.06 percent of votes in Pennsylvania, while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won 43.77 percent of votes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

*Michigan Expects to Complete Unofficial Vote Count By End of Day, Secretary of State Says

"As mentioned last night, I'm optimistic that by the end of the day the majority of our ballots will be tabulated and will be much closer to having a full if not a full and complete unofficial result to announce at that point," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in an update on the election results.

*Wisconsin Elections Official Tells NBC All Votes Counted, but Channel Did Not Make a Call

According to Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, who spoke to NBC, "all of the ballots have been counted" in the state. However, NBC or other US media have not called the race yet.

*Some 240,000 Ballots Left to Be Counted in US State of Georgia - Secretary of State

"Right now, we have about 200,000 ballots left to be counted," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters on Wednesday. "And there are also about 40,000 to 50,000 votes that need to be counted. Every legal vote will be counted."

Raffensperger emphasised that the election workers are making every effort to have the election results out today.

"We are pushing really hard for that," he said. "If we don’t get it there, but we get the numbers so small that then there is no question of who actually the winner is. I think that will be helpful."

At present, Trump has won 50.5 percent of the votes in Georgia and Biden won 48.3 present with 94 percent of the votes counted, according to media reports.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered to be part of the so-called swing states despite its record of having voted Republican in the past.

*Trump Campaign Vows to ‘Immediately’ Request a Recount in Wisconsin

*National Guard Tasked With Transcribing Misprinted Ballots in State Where Biden Has Razor-Thin Lead

*The electoral college count stands at 238 votes for Joe Biden and 214 votes for Donald Trump

*Biden Wins Wisconsin With 10 Electoral Votes, CNN Claims

*Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit to Halt Ballot Counting in Michigan

*Trump's Lawyer Giuliani Says En Route to Philadelphia After 'Massive Cheating' in US Election

Donald Trump's lawyer Rudi Giuliani said in his Twitter that he, along with a legal team, is heading to Philadelphia, saying that there is "massive cheating" in the US election.

En route to Philadelphia with legal team.

Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted.

Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!

— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020

*Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin - AP Call

The Associated Press has called the election in Wisconsin, saying that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the key battleground state.

Earlier, the Trump campaign demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

*Head of Wisconsin Election Commission Says Votes Counted Correctly

“Wisconsin’s counting and reporting of unofficial results has gone according to law. Our municipal and county clerks have worked tirelessly throughout the night to make sure every valid ballot is counted and reported accurately", Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official, said in a statement.

*OSCE Observers Say Counting of Votes in US Election Ongoing, Observation Will Not End Yet

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observer mission will remain in the United States to closely monitor developments as the counting of votes in several states is ongoing, OSCE special coordinator Michael Georg Link said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"Since the counting of the votes is ongoing, as we speak here, also our observation will not end with this press conference. Our teams and experts will stay in the country and we will be closely following all of the rest of the process in the future," Link said.

Link said the US elections were well-managed, but underscored that campaign rhetoric fueled tensions in the United States.

*Washington Police Arrests 4 in Largely Peaceful Post-Election Protests - Chief

The election night protests in Washington, DC were largely peaceful and only four participants were arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday.

"I was very pleased with the First Amendment assemblies that we had in the District of Columbia last night. They were largely peaceful in and around the White House," Newsham said.

Officers made four arrests, including two for crossing a police line and another two were apprehended for an assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with the police just outside of Lafayette Square across from the White House.

The police chief said investigators are still unable to determine whether the assault with a bat and a knife that left three people wounded was politically motivated.

"We had three victims in that case - two adult males and an adult female. They all suffered non-life threatening injuries, they were taken to a local hospital," Newsham said.

The investigation is at an early stage and the investigators do not know the affiliations of the suspects and victims and an assault because of a political affiliation would be treated as a hate crime, Newsham added.

*Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits to Stop Ballot Counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania

*Nevada Deputy State Secretary Reportedly Says More Election Results to Be Released Wednesday

The Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in Nevada, Wayne Thorley, said that more election results are to be released Wednesday due to "a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada", according to 8 News Now.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Thorley is reported to have said. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

*Joe Biden Addresses Nation as Election Vote Count Continues

*Biden Wins Michigan in US Election - CNN Projection

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the swing state of Michigan in the US election, beating Republican President Donald Trump and edging closer to control of the White House, CNN said in a projection on Wednesday.

With the Michigan win, Biden will clinch 16 more of the 270 electoral college votes needed to become president, CNN reported.

*Trump Says He Has Won in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

Donald Trump said in his Twitter Wednesday that he has won in states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, adding that he can claim Michigan if "there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported".

.....there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

*Rudy Giuliani Hints Trump Camp May Bring ‘National Lawsuit’ Amid Unsubstantiated Voter Fraud Claims

*Joe Biden Wins Michigan Gaining 264 Electoral Votes in Total, AP Call Suggests

Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the state of Michigan, approaching 270 electoral votes, according to The AP call.

Pennsylvania, Alaska, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina remain to be called.

*Nevada Reportedly Delays Releasing Its Election Results Until Tomorrow

According to multiple reports, Nevada will release its election results on Thursday at 9 a.m., local time.

*Michigan State Secretary Calls Donald Trump's Lawsuit 'Frivolous'

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Wednesday stated that a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration seeking to stop vote counting in the state is "frivolous".

She also noted that every valid ballot has been counted in Michigan.

*Trump Leads Biden by 3% in Key State of Pennsylvania With Nearly 90% of Votes Counted - Fox News

*Biden Narrows Trump Lead in Georgia to Under 1% With 98% of Votes Counted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is catching up to President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with 89 percent of votes counted, results from Fox News showed.

The results showed on Wednesday night that Biden narrowed Trump's lead to 50.9 - 47.9 percent.

*Trump Gains 50.7% of Vote, Biden Has 48.1% as 89% of Votes Tallied in Pennsylvania - Edison Research

*Trump Leads Biden by 0.6% in Georgia With 95% of Vote Counted So Far - Edison Research

*Biden Has 50.5% of the Vote in Arizona; Trump Has 48.1% With 86% of Votes Counted So Far - Edison Research

*Maricopa Elections Office in Phoenix Closes Building Amid Pro-Trump Protest

Several hundred supporters of US President Donald Trump protested outside the Maricopa County Elections Department building in Arizona’s capital, Phoenix, late on Wednesday night, as vote counting continued, US media report.

The protesters chanted "count the votes," as local sheriff’s deputies arrived at the elections office wearing full tactical gear, The New York Post reported shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

According to ABC15, the protest in Phoenix started at around 07:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday (02:30 GMT on Thursday). Demonstrators tried to get inside the Maricopa County Elections Department building.

According to the local KTAR-FM radio station, the Maricopa County Elections Department closed the building over concerns about possible unrest at around 10:30 p.m. local time (05:30 GMT on Thursday).

The elections department said in a statement in the early hours of Thursday that it was going to continue counting the votes as planned.

"Staff at the @maricopacounty Elections Department will continue our job, which is to administer elections in the second largest voting jurisdiction in the county. We will release results again tonight as planned. We thank the@mcsoaz [Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office] for doing their job, so we can do ours," the statement, released on Twitter, says.

CNN reported citing two anonymous sources on Wednesday that Trump’s campaign was considering taking legal action in Arizona and Nevada as votes were still being counted.

*Trump Leads Biden by 0.5% in Battleground State of Georgia With 95% of Votes Tallied So Far - Edison Research

*Police in New York Detain Around 60 People During Post-Election Protests, Reports Say

*Some US Election Observers Removed From Absentee Ballot Counting Room in Michigan, Reports Say

Several observers of the 2020 US presidential election have been removed from a room where absentee ballots for the state of Michigan are being counted, and many more who claim to be election observers or challengers have been locked out of the facility, the CNN broadcaster reports.

*"Night crew", a group that comprises hundreds of election protesters, clashed with police in Denver on Wednesday after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to win Colorado state.

*Hundreds of Protesters March in Boston Demanding All Votes To Be Counted

Protesters marched through the streets of Boston urging that every vote be counted as incumbent President Donald Trump faces off against Democrat candidate Joe Biden in the United States presidential race.

*Trump Campaign Will Reportedly Announce Lawsuit in Nevada Over Alleged Voter Fraud

*Trump Doubles Down on His Call to Stop Vote Counting

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his previous call to stop counting the ballots after the polling stations were closed in the 3 November presidential election. "STOP THE COUNT!" he tweeted. This comes amid continuing uncertainty over the winner in the election since several battleground states have not yet announced their results.

*Trump's Post Calling not to Count Votes Coming In After Election Day Labelled 'Misleading' on Twitter

On Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to say that it was "strange" that several key states governed by the Democrats flipped to blue after solid Republican victories had been forecast only a day earlier.

Soon, the social network labelled his post potentially "misleading".

*Trump Has 50.4%, Biden Has 48.3% in Pennsylvania, With 91% of Votes Tallied So Far, Edison Research Says

According to Edison Research, Donald Trump has gained 50.4% of the vote, while Joe Biden has won 48.3% in Pennsylvania, with 91% of the ballots counted so far.

Also, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said that he expects additional legal action to ensure visibility on the previous ballots that have been counted in Pennsylvania.

*Trump Campaign Expected to Make Additional Legal Moves Related to Nevada Later on Thu., Adviser Says

*Biden's Campaign Says It Will Hold Live Press Conference at 11 AM ET

*Trump Announces 'Legal Win' in Pennsylvania

Big legal win in Pennsylvania!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

*'Victory is Imminent', Biden Campaign Manager Says

He added that Trump's strategy of filing disruptive lawsuits doomed to fail.

*Trump Pledges Lawsuits Over All States Recently Claimed by Biden

All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

*Battleground Georgia Expects to Process Remaining Ballots Thursday, Official Says

The battleground state of Georgia seeks to finish on Thursday the processing 60,000 ballots from the US presidential election that remain uncounted, Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters.

"The reality is that there are about 60,000 votes that are out there right now," Sterling said during a briefing. "We are going to get it done today if possible... the anticipation is that we will continue to go through the process throughout the day and into the evening if necessary."

The latest results show President Donald Trump ahead of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 18,000 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, with 99 percent of the ballots counted.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered one of swing states in the 2020 election despite consistently voting for Republican candidates.

"Fast is great and we appreciate fast. But we more appreciate accuracy," Sterling said.

Sterling confirmed that Georgia laws allow for a statewide recount at the request of a losing candidate if a margin is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points.

*Counting of Mailed Votes Suspended in Philadelphia, Report Says

*Trump Campaign Confirms Lawsuit Will Be Filed in Nevada Over 'Improper Votes' Counting

*Biden Campaign Confident in Nevada, Other Battleground State Victories, Campaign Manager Says

The Biden campaign is confident that the Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President is on track to win the key battleground state of Nevada, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said during a briefing on Thursday.

"In Nevada, the Vice President [Joe Biden] leads here by about 8,000 votes and our data shows that we will win here," O’Malley said.

The Biden campaign is confident that other closely contested states, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, are either likely to stay in their column or to flip in Biden's favour, O'Malley said.

*Allegheny County in Pennsylvania Reportedly Stops Ballot Counting Until Friday

*Biden Increases Lead in Key State of Nevada to 12,042 Votes, Margin Between Candidates 1%, CNN Says

*Trump Takes to Twitter to Say What He Thinks About Ongoing Vote-Counting Process

STOP THE FRAUD!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

*Pennsylvania Supreme Court Reportedly Rules Against Trump Campaign's Move to Allow Closer Scrutiny of Vote Counting

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled a lower court's decision to temporarily halt vote counting in the city of Philadelphia, dealing a blow to the Trump campaign, a court filing obtained by Fox News revealed on Thursday.

"This decision was correct and Commonwealth Court erred; the campaign presented no evidence that the Board abused its broad discretionary authority or that its canvassing facilities violate the Election Code," the ruling said as quoted by Fox News.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the accommodations provided to the Trump campaign are entirely consistent with statutory and decisional authority.

"Accordingly, the Board respectfully requests that the Court defer to the trial court’s factual findings and to the Board’s decision-making, and affirm. In the alternative, because the campaign has not presented evidence that any particular remedy is appropriate, the Court should remand to the trial court for additional fact finding," the ruling said.

*Joe Biden Posts Optimistic Tweet

Be patient, folks. Votes are being counted, and we feel good about where we are.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

*Judge in Georgia Dismisses Lawsuit by Trump Campaign Over Processing Absentee Ballots

A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the Republican Party and President Trump's campaign, asking him to ensure that a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not elaborate on his decision.

The lawsuit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. According to county elections officials' testimony, all those ballots had been received on time.

*Pennsylvania Supreme Court Says It Took No Action Yet Regarding Trump's Request for More Scrutiny but Received Appeal on Lower Court Ruling

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court, contrary to some media reports, has taken no action on a lower-level ruling against US President Donald Trump's push to allow closer scrutiny of the ballot-counting process, Director of Communications for Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Stacey Witalec said on Thursday.

"We have received a request for an appeal. The court has taken no action at this time," Witalec said.

Some US media earlier reported that Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overruled Commonwealth Court's decision against Trump campaign's push to allow closer scrutiny of the ballot-counting process.

"Not accurate," Witalec said about the reports.

*Trump Campaign Loses Lawsuit Seeking to Halt Vote-Counting in Michigan, Judge Says

Michigan First District Court of Appeals Judge Cynthia Stephens rejected on Thursday the Trump campaign's lawsuit seeking to halt vote-counting in the battleground state.

"The request for relief is going to be denied," Stephens said.

*Nevada's Clark County Anticipates Bulk of Mail Ballots Counted by November 12, Registrar Says

Clark County, the largest one in the US state of Nevada, anticipates to receive the bulk of the mail-in ballots by Saturday or Sunday and will complete the counting process by November 12, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We're anticipating to have the bulk of our mail ballots that have been received into the system by Saturday or Sunday," Gloria said. "We won't complete it until November 12."

"We are not aware of any improper ballots that are being in process," Gloria said at the press briefing when asked about the Trump campaign accusations of counting non-residents' votes.

*Pennsylvania Authorities Say Resumed Vote Counting After Halt Following Trump's Lawsuit

A key state, Pennsylvania resumed its vote count that had been halted after the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit claiming to ensure the integrity of the elections, Pennsylvania's State Secretary Kathy Bookvar told CNN.

”My understanding is that we have restarted [the vote count],” Bookvar told CNN.

*Twitter Labels Trump Jr's Tweet Calling For Voters to Share Their 'Personal Experience' Over Potential 'Fraud'

The amount of FRAUD being reported in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin is unreal. Please report personal experiences. Please have all facts and evidence. #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/2XKGGxQA2a

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

*Georgia State Secretary Says 47,277 Absentee Ballots Remain to Be Counted

State Secretary of Georgia Brett Raffensperger said Thursday that there are 47,277 absentee ballots to be counted in the state, adding that numerous security measures are taken to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process.

"Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election", Raffensperger said. "We have long anticipated - and said publicly - that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We're on pace to accomplish this responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard".

*Georgia Official Says He Expects Vote Counting to Wrap Up 10 Days After Election

*US Federal Judge Reportedly Orders Twice-Daily Checks of Postal Facilities Receiving Mail Ballots

US federal judge ordered that the US Postal Service conducts twice-daily sweeps of mail processing facilities in states that accept mail-in ballots that were delivered after 3 November, Law & Crime reported

*Trump Campaign Files Federal Lawsuit Demanding Vote Count Halt in Philadelphia Unless Republicans Can Observe

The Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit to halt vote counting in Philadelphia, unless and until Republican observers are given access to absentee ballot counting.

New: The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in PA federal court claiming GOP reps/poll watchers are being denied access to observe while ballot counting is taking place in Philadelphia (no other details in the complaint) https://t.co/lRli0JVOud pic.twitter.com/jbX8wM7ahs

— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 5, 2020

*Biden Urges Patience, Calm as US Election Process Continues

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has expressed confidence that he and running mate Kamala Harris will be proclaimed winners of the US election as soon as the vote count is finished.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So, I ask everyone to stay calm. ... The process is working", Biden said.

*Trump's Campaign Says President Will Win Arizona After Votes Counted

Donald Trump's campaign expects him to overtake Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the crucial state of Arizona when the vote counting is finished, campaign's deputy manager David Bossie said in a press conference in Phoenix.

"If the current trends continue, as we have seen, because we follow the science, President Trump is going to overtake Joe Biden, and we're going to win Arizona," Bossie said on Thursday.

According to the campaign officials, Arizona still has thousands of uncounted votes favoring the president.

"The news organizations have prematurely called Arizona… What we're going to do is prove them wrong," Bossie stated.

*Trump Lead in Georgia Shrinks to 0.2 Percentage Points With 99% of Vote Counted, Preliminary Data Shows

US President Donald Trump's lead in the state of Georgia has narrowed to 9,525 votes, about 0.2 percentage points, with 99 percent of votes counted, Fox News reported.

*National Guard Officers Sent to Streets of Philadelphia Amid Election Protests

National Guard officers have been sent to the streets of Philadelphia amid the protests in favor of the fair vote count, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several armored Hammer vehicles and camouflaged officers have been deployed to the square near the city administration. The vote count is taking place in the nearby Pennsylvania Convention Center.

A rally with some 200 protesters is being held not far from this place, with the activists refraining from any violent actions.

*Trump Delivers Remarks From White House Amid Tense Presidential Race

*'We Can't Let That Happen': Trump Vows to Stop Democrats From 'Stealing' Election

*US Post Reportedly Failed to Deliver 150k Mail Ballots by Election Day

The US Postal Service has processed more than 150,000 ballots after the day of the presidential election, which means that these votes could be left uncounted, The Washington Post reported.

Over 12,000 of the unprocessed ballots belong to the five states where the projected results have not been announced yet.

The number of unprocessed mailed ballots is expected to grow in the upcoming days.

*Trump's Lead Over Biden in Pennsylvania Decreases to 0.8 Percentage Point – Reports

The lead of US President Donald Trump over his contender, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has sunk to 0.8 percentage point, Fox News reported.

After the count of 90 percent of ballots, Trump has 49.8 percent of votes, while Biden 49 percent. At the moment, the incumbent president has gained 51,000 votes more than his opponent in this battleground state.

*Trump Leads Over Biden in Pennsylvania by 0.4 Percentage Point as 95% Votes Counted - Edison Research

*Philadelphia Police Reportedly Investigating Alleged Plot to Attack Pennsylvania Convention Center Where Vote Count is Undreway

According to Action News, Philadelphia police got a tip about a group allegedly plotting to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted on Thursday night.

Action News suggests that the group might actually be a family driving up from Virginia in a Hummer.

Police have reportedly found a weapon and believe they recovered the Hummer they had been tipped about.

They are currently investigating the purported plot.

*Michigan AG Calls on Residents to Stop Telling Election Officials to ‘Shove Sharpies in Uncomfortable Places’

*USPS Says About 1,700 Additional Ballots Found in Pennsylvania - Court Filing

*Donald Trump Jr. Urges POTUS to Go to ‘Total War' Over Election to 'Expose Fraud, Cheating’

*Nevada to Continue Counting Mail Votes Coming in Until Next Tuesday, Secretary of State Says

The state of Nevada will continue to process mail ballots until November 10, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said, specifying that there are 123,554 ballots remaining that were either returned by mail or dropped off in person at specified locations in the state.

*Donald Trump Calls on Supreme Court to Declare 'Illegal' Votes Cast When Observers 'Weren't Allowed to Do Their Job'

"I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!" Trump wrote in a tweet that was flagged by Twitter.

*Georgia Goes Blue for Biden Ahead of Final Call

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has got ahead of incumbent Donald Trump in the key state of Georgia, AP figures showed Friday.

Biden is currently ahead by 917 votes, with 99 percent of the votes in.

*GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Pledges $500K to Trump Legal Fund, Says Philadelphia ‘Crooked as a Snake’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has announced he will donate $500,000 to Donald Trump's legal defence fund as the President’s reelection campaign geared up for legal battles over claims of voting irregularities in the 2020 US elections.

*Some Republican Lawmakers Accuse Trump of 'Spreading Debunked Information'

*Senator Graham Will Donate $500,000 to Trump's Legal Efforts to Challenge Vote Counting

Republican senator Lindsey Graham has supported US President Donald Trump's statements on violations during the voting process in a number of states, adding that he would donate $500,000 to the Trump campaign's legal efforts to challenge vote counting.

*Unknown Gunman Reportedly Injures 2 Police Officers in Wisconsin

Two police officers were non-fatally shot in southern Wisconsin, the US, and the suspect, who may be armed, has fled the scene, local media reported on Friday.

According to FOX6 broadcaster, the incident occurred on Friday morning in Delafield township.

Local authorities have said that the armed criminal may be close to the crime scene. According to local WLUK broadcaster, the lives of the injured police officers are not in danger.

*Biden is Ahead by 1,097 Votes in Battleground State of Georgia, Edison Research Says

*Biden Pulls Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, CNN Projection Shows

Joe Biden has taken the lead over Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, CNN reported.

It added that Trump cannot be reelected if he doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, no matter how many other states he wins.

*Philadelphia's Vote Count Update

Philadelphia has updated its vote count: now Biden has 553,953 votes to Trump’s 125,513.

Biden added 27,396 votes, while Trump added 3760 votes.

According to CNN, Biden has overtaken Trump 49.4%-49.3% and is ahead by 5,587 votes, with 95% of the ballots tallied.

*Edison Research Projects Biden Winner in Battleground State of Wisconsin

*Trump Campaign Says Election 'Not Over' After Biden Takes Lead in Pennsylvania

According to Trump's campaign, the incumbent president is not going to admit his defeat in Pennsylvania and will demand a recount of the votes there.

In Nevada, thousands of votes have been apparently cast illegally, the campaign added.

There will be a recount in Georgia, and we will win there, Trump campaign said.

We will certainly achieve a victory in Arizona since a projection about Biden winning there is doubtful.

*Every Legally Cast Vote Should be Counted, Every Illegally Cast Vote Should Not, Ivanka Trump Says

*Trump Campaign Confident Incumbent President Will Be Re-Elected

NEW: from the Trump campaign

“The election is not over...” pic.twitter.com/fStGYyMKZa

— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 6, 2020

*Edison Research: In Pennsylvania, Biden Leads Trump by 6,737 Votes, Counting Continues

*Trump Comments on 'Election Integrity History' in Philadelphia

“Philadelpiha has got a rotten history on election integrity.” @Varneyco @FoxBusiness

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

*Biden’s Campaign Responds to Reports That Trump Does Not Plan to Concede the Race

The Biden campaign responds to reports that Trump has no plans to concede: “As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.” From @AndrewBatesNC https://t.co/lCB1CQgG5P

— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) November 6, 2020

*Georgia Too Close to Call, if Margin is That Small There Will Be Recount, State Secretary Says

*Georgia Has 4,169 Ballots Left to Count, State Election Official Says

In the battleground state of Georgia, Biden is ahead by 1,579 votes, counting continues, Edison Research says.

*Arizona Releases Vote Count Update

Here are the latest numbers from Arizona's Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix area:

Biden: 972,570 votes

Trump: 912,115 votes

Across the entire state, the numbers are: 1,560, 347 votes for Biden and 1,516,778 for Trump.

*Georgia Mandates Certification By November 20, No Recount Can Start Before Then, Official Says

A vote recount in Georgia can not be requested before the state certifies the results on November 20, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters on Friday.

Local officials say that if the margins remain within a 0.5 percentage point range, a recount of the vote may be requested.

"A recount cannot be requested until the election is certified," Sterling said.

Sterling explained that the "outer bound" for such a request is November 20.

"[O]ur hope and intent working with the counties just to move that earlier. And at that point whoever comes in second, whether it is President [Donald] Trump or Vice President [Joe] Biden... can request this recount," he said.

Biden is 1,586 votes ahead of Trump in Georgia - a state that carries 16 electoral votes.

*In Battleground State of Pennsylvania, Biden's Lead Reduces to 8,867 Votes, Counting Continues, Edison Research Says

*Trump Tweets About 'Radical Left Dems Attack' on Senate

With the attack by the Radical Left Dems on the Republican Senate, the Presidency becomes even more important!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

*Edison Research: In Nevada, Biden's Lead Shrinks to 20,552 From 22,209, Counting Continues

*In Pennsylvania, Trump Has 49.3%, Biden Has 49.5%, With 96% of Votes Tallied So Far, Edison Research Says

According to state law, a recount must be announced if the margin is less than 0.5%.

*US House Speaker Pelosi Calls Biden 'President-Elect' as Trump Challenges Election Result

*Clark County, Nevada: Final Count on Majority of Mail-In Ballots Expected by Sunday, Official Says

63,000 ballots remain to be tallied, an official representing Clark County, Nevada, said.

*Trump Can Not Call US Election Rigged, Stolen, Senator Romney Says

*Philadelphia Mayor Says Trump Should Concede Election Defeat, Congratulate Biden

*Trump Says He Will 'Never Give Up Fighting' For the Nation

President @realDonaldTrump: “We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we

— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2020

have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have

— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2020

confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

— Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2020

*Arizona State Secretary Says Illegal Ballots Are Not Being Counted

Arizona State Secretary Katie Hobbs told MSNBC in an interview on Friday that there are no illegal votes being counted.

"Absolutely not, there are no illegal votes being counted in the state of Arizona and probably not anywhere", she said. "I don't know any of my colleagues across the country who would allow illegal votes to be counted in their states. Honestly, this kind of disinformation really just makes our jobs harder".

*Election Workers in Nevada Nervous About Their Safety as Ballot Count Continues - Official

Ballot counters in Clark County, Nevada, are concerned about their safety amid tensions surrounding the results of the US presidential election, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters on Friday.

"I have employees who are nervous leaving the [office]," Gloria said.

Election results are still being tabulated in several key battleground states, including Nevada. The three-day delay in providing election results, allegations of election fraud, impending litigation and claims of corrupt practices by election workers has angered many citizens across the United States.

Gloria emphasized that his office is urging employees, who often work late, to leave in multiples and noted that security escorts are available.

*Georgia Will Not Ascertain 2020 Election Outcome Until After Expected Recount - Official

The US state of Georgia will not be able to ascertain the outcome of the 2020 presidential election until after it conducts an anticipated recount of the votes, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said in a press conference on Friday.

"Given the strong probability of a recount, we will not be able to ascertain it," Sterling told reporters when asked whether the outcome of the election will become known over the next several days.

Sterling said the margin between the two candidates - President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden - now stands at 1,585 votes in favor of Biden.

*Vicinity of Philadelphia Reportedly Evacuated by Police After Bomb Threats

Philadelphia police evacuated the area near the ballot counting centre due to bomb threat on Friday, according to The Hill.

Police reportedly investigated the calls alleging a bomb threat, but found no explosive device.

*Trump Aides Reportedly Mull Throwing Rally Amid Biden Lead Increases

Aides of President Donald Trump are reportedly planning to organize a weekend rally as Democratic candidate Joe Biden's lead grows, according to the New York Post.

*Biden Leads Trump in Georgia by 0.1% After 99% of Votes Tallied - Edison Research

In the battleground state of Georgia, Joe Biden's lead expanded by an additional 4,263 votes, putting him ahead of Trump by 0.1% in the neck-and-neck race, after 99% of the ballots were tallied, according to Edison Research.

*Trump Argues Biden 'Should Not Wrongfully Claim Office of the President', Warns Legal Proceedings 'Are Just Now Beginning!'

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

*Biden Ahead of Trump in Nevada With 49.8% of Vote With 93% Ballots Counted - Edison Research

*Trump Past Biden in Arizona by 1.3 Percentage Points After 94% of Votes Tallied - Edison Research

*Trump Suggests He Could Regain Lead in 'All of These States' as Law Cases Move Forward

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

*US Judge Rejects Republican Lawsuit in Nevada Alleging Claims of Voter Irregularities

*US Supreme Court Orders Pennsylvania to Segregate Ballots That Arrived After Election Day

The US Supreme Court has issued a temporary order requiring Pennsylvania to separate ballots that were received after Election Day.

*Two People Reportedly Shot With Pellet Gun at Trump Rally in Florida

Two people were shot with a pellet gun from a moving vehicle during a Trump rally in Florida's Fort Lauderdale on Friday, WSVN 7 News reported.

According to the report, police said that someone drove by a large crowd of Trump supporters and fired into the crowd. The two injured were reportedly treated on the scene, and the suspect fled before police arrived.

*Biden's Lead in Key State of Pennsylvania Widens With 96% Votes Counted - Edison Research

According to Edison Research, Joe Biden has 49.6% of the vote and Trump has 49.1%, with 95% of the Pennsylvania vote tallied.

*Biden Says There Is No Final Declaration of Victory Yet, Expresses Confidence in Win

Speaking in Deleware on Friday night, Biden said Americans had given him mandate to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy, climate change and systemic racism.

The Democrat - presenting himself as the candidate of unity after a bitterly fought campaign - said it was time to "get the vitriol out of our politics" and "be civil to one another".

He has again said he is confident of victory as he inches closer to beating Donald Trump after Tuesday's US presidential election.

The Democratic challenger now has 253 of the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the White House under the state-by-state US voting system.

Biden also leads vote counts in the battlegrounds of Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

A Biden win would see Trump leave office in January after four years.

"We're going to win this race," Biden told supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday night, striking an increasingly confident tone as vote tallies showed his lead extending. He was joined by his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris.

He said he was on track to win more than 300 Electoral College votes and pointed out that more people had voted for his campaign - over 74 million people - than any US presidential candidate in history.

*People Take to Streets of US Cities to 'Celebrate Joe Biden's Victory'

*Thousands of Trump Votes Mistakenly Sent to Biden in Michigan County, GOP Says

*Trump says ‘tens of thousands’ of votes illegally received, tweet labelled ‘disputed’

US President Donald Trump has alleged that tens of thousands of votes were received illegally, which could change the results in battleground states.

“Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 PM on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states,” he tweeted.

*Lawyer to hold press conference in Philadelphia – Trump

US President Donald Trump announced a press conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)on Saturday, as vote counting continues in the state.

*Trump again falsely claims victory

Trump, who falsely claimed victory in an address on Wednesday, and on Friday urged Biden not to “wrongfully claim victory” in the presidential race, has again falsely claimed that he won the presidential election.

No winner has been projected by the Associated Press or other election tracking organisations, but Biden maintains a widening lead in several key battleground states. Twitter quickly flagged the tweet with an alert that “official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted”.

Trump had previously falsely claimed victory in key battlegrounds of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, long before victor had emerged in those states. Biden currently holds a lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

*Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania grows as vote count continues

*Biden projected winner in Pennsylvania: AP

The Associated Press news agency has projected Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

*Biden projected to win 284 electoral votes, putting him over threshold for victory: AP

Biden has passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the presidency, according to the Associated Press. He is now set to be the 46th president of the US.

The news agency called Pennsylvania for Biden on Saturday, giving him a total of 284 electoral votes.

*Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected vice president: AP

Kamala Harris is projected to make history Saturday as the first Black woman and first South Asian woman elected as vice president of the US, according to the Associated Press.

*Trump says Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose as the winner’

Trump has said Biden is “rushing to falsely pose as the winner” of the US election, moments after the Associated Press projected Biden had the electoral votes needed for victory.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” Trump said in a statement.

*Biden: I am ‘honored and humbled’

Biden has released his first statement since being projected the winner in the presidential election.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden wrote. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.”

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together,” Biden said.

*Celebrations in New York City

New Yorkers celebrated in the borough of Manhattan after the Associated Press and other news organisations projected Biden had won the presidential race.

*Philadelphia residents celebrate Biden win

Residents of Philadelphia, a city in the closely-watched battleground of Pennsylvania, are celebrating the projected victory of Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania was the tipping-point state in this year’s election, according to the AP.

*Hillary Clinton calls Biden win ‘repudiation of Trump’

Former Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in 2016, called Biden’s projected win a “repudiation of Trump”.

*Giuliani ridicules Biden victory at news conference

When asked to react to projections of Joe Biden as president-elect, Giuliani ridiculed the announcement.

“Who’s saying it,” Giuliani asked during a press conference with other Trump lawyers, who have vowed to challenge results in states across the country.

He was told that US television networks had made the calls.

“All the networks! All the networks!” Giuliani shouted. “Don’t be ridiculous, networks don’t get to decide elections. Courts do.”

The Trump campaign has alleged widespread fraud in the election, but have not offered any evidence to support its claims.

*Giuliani announces election lawsuits as Biden victory projected

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani announced that lawsuits over mail-in ballots and the voting process are coming in Pennsylvania as soon as Monday.

He alleged, without offering evidence, that the voting, especially in Philadelphia, was rife with fraud. He also accused Democratic leaders of conspiring to not allow Republicans to monitor the vote counting process Philadelphia.

“I’m not attacking the people of Philadelphia. I’m attacking a decrepit Democratic machine,” Giuliani said at a news conference as Biden was projected winner in the contest by the Associated Press and other news organizations.

*Biden to give remarks on Saturday night

Projected president elect Biden will address the US from Wilmington, Delaware on at 20:00 ET (01:00 GMT).

*Trump golfing when Biden projected victory announced: AP

Trump was playing a round of golf when Biden passed the 270 threshold, making him the projected president-elect, according to footage from the Associated Press.

*Leaders of Germany, France congratulate Biden

The leaders of Germany and France have congratulated Biden on his projected victory. Both leaders have had tumultuous relationships with Trump, who has taken an adversarial approach to NATO, while pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord and the Iranian nuclear deal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted: “I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

*Obama says election results show country ‘deeply and bitterly divided’

Obama has tweeted his congratulations to Biden, noting that the election results show the country is “deeply and bitterly divided”.

Obama urged all citizens to give Biden a chance, adding: “It will be up to not just Joe and Kamala, but each of us, to do our part – to reach beyond our comfort zone, to listen to others, to lower the temperature and find some common ground from which to move forward”.

*EU chiefs congratulate Biden, urge closer US ties

European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen hailed Biden’s election as president of the US on Saturday and called for stronger trans-Atlantic ties.

“I warmly congratulate Mr Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity,” European Commission president von der Leyen said. “The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links.”

This item is being updated...

