Iran missiles to punish aggressors in most awful way: report

Iran is no match for the United States or China and several other nations in raw military capabilities, said an article published by 19 Forty Five (1945) website on Iran's nuclear capablity.

Nonetheless, Tehran has built up a massive number of missiles to ensure anyone who tries to attack or invade would be punished in the most awful of asymmetric ways: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps debuted an unidentified air-launched cruise missile during its annual Army Day parade last month, the American source said, adding that according to experts, the weapon’s trapezoidal grid fins indicate it could be equipped with some sort of homing guidance,

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also displayed its new Shahed-136 suicide drone.

The country often uses military parades to showcase its evolving arsenal and demonstrate that it has kept pace in the global arms race.

In fact, Iran boasts the largest and most versatile ballistic missile arsenal in the Middle East.

The Iranian government has invested remarkably in its ballistic missile program in recent years.

Since 2015, three previously hidden underground missile complexes have come to light. Analysts believe ballistic missile storage and launch sites likely accompany each missile city that is unveiled.

Iran has more than 3,000 ballistic missiles, according to Commander of US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie. This arsenal includes various accurate, short- and medium-range solid-fuel missiles.

“At a military level my concern is first of all that they do not have a nuclear weapon, but I am also very concerned about the remarkable growth and efficiency of their ballistic missile program,” McKenzie said, according to the source.

RHM/PR