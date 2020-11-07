IRGC choppers in operation to help put down fire in N Iran

According to General Mohammad Mehdi Nouri, a senior commander at the Defense Ministry, the IRGC Aerospace Force's helicopters were dispatched to assist the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s forces to control the raging fire in the northern province of Golestan immediately after the fire started raving through the woodlands last Sunday.

He said the military helicopters have been employed to carry the rescue forces and firemen.

The choppers are capable of delivering 4000 liters of water and discarding it with great precision at the place of the fire, Nouri added.

Iranian military forces play a leading role in the rescue and relief efforts during natural disasters in the country. The Army and the IRGC units have saved the lives of civilians in many incidents, such as floods and earthquakes.

