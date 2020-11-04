Donald Trump says Democrats trying to steal election

In a tweet, Donald Trump wrote, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election."

"We will never let them do it," he added.

"Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed," he said.

According to latest reports, the electoral college count currently stands at 223 votes for Biden and 185 votes for Donald Trump.

Earlier, in his latest remarks, US President Donald Trump said that the possible unrest after his election victory will take place in Democratic-led cities.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that if there is any violence if he wins his bid for reelection, it will "all be in Democrat-run cities" where there is "weak, weak leadership," News Max reported.

