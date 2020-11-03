Shooting occurs in Washington prior to election: report

The glass of the front window of a Holiday Inn hotel was pierced and partly shattered by a bullet hole; fragments of glass were scattered in the reception hall and in the street in front of the hotel, according to Sputnik reporters who arrived at the scene of the shooting on Monday.

A hotel administrator confirmed to Sputnik that there was "an incident" but said that nobody was hurt. According to the administrator, the shooting occurred outside the hotel.

An NTV reporter told Sputnik that he was working in his hotel room when he heard shots being fired.

"I went downstairs after that; the entrance was blocked by police … A hotel employee said that there had been a shooting," NTV Russia reporter Alexey Veselovskiy told Sputnik.

There have been no comments from the police on the shooting.

The shooting comes as US forces are on alert due to the possibility of unrest following the US presidential election.

MAH/Sputnik