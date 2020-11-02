Speaker felicitates Prophet's birth anniv. to counterparts

In a letter on Monday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, “Accept my most sincere congratulations on the birth anniversary of the blessed and honest Prophet, Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).”

He further expressed hope that the Muslim world will achieve unity and stronger brotherhood “by adhering to the teachings of the Great Prophet (PBUH)”.

“In a situation in which the evils have disrespected the great nation of Islam and the great Prophet, will walk the path of happiness by relying on the Holy Quran and the Prophets tradition,” he added.

In the end, he emphasized “the importance of comprehensive cooperation between Islamic countries and the promotion of parliamentary relations,” adding, “I ask God Almighty for the increasing health and success of your excellencies and the esteemed members of your parliaments, and for the progress and prosperity of your governments and nations.”

The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar, which falls on November 3 this year, marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam of Shiites.

