Cmdr. Bagheri congratulates Muslim counterparts on advent of Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Bagheri has congratulated his counterparts and army commanders of Muslim countries on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In his message, Major General Mohammad Bagheri expressed hope that unity in the Islamic Ummah would continue to grow as friendly relations between Muslim nations and their armed forces are further strengthened.

He also hoped that the enemies’ presence in Muslim countries, particularly Jerusalem al-Quds, would be cut off through development of ties and promotion of unity among Muslim states.

Bagheri further prayed for the establishment of sustainable peace and security in the Islamic world.

Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the main Muslim holidays, concludes the fasting month of Ramadan. Muslims in Asia and a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, will celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday on Friday and Saturday.

MS/4320339