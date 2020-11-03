Tehran condemns Vienna terror attack

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry’s spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed the terror attack, while also sympathizing with the Austrian government and people, and families of victims.

“Terrorism is condemned in all its forms, and the unfortunate incident in Vienna shows once again that terrorism and extremism know no borders, and that replacing rationality with hatred and incitement creates a vicious circle that only provides ground for the spread of extremist and violent tendencies,” he added.

Highlighting the need for global cooperation in the fight against the roots of terrorism, he said the Islamic Republic will always remain part of this endeavor.

A violent attack in Vienna's city center on Monday has been named an act of terror by Austrian authorities, with at least 15 people injured and two killed. A massive special police operation has been launched following the shooting, according to Sputnik.

The attack was started in the area of Schwedenplatz, in the city center of Vienna, not far from a synagogue, with reports saying around 50 shots were fired. Police confirmed that one of the shooters was killed, while authorities say there were several attackers. Austrian authorities stressed that the attackers were heavily armed and appeared to be well-trained.

