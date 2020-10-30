  1. Politics
Oct 30, 2020, 8:27 PM

FM Zarif sympathizes with Turkish counterpart on deadly quake

FM Zarif sympathizes with Turkish counterpart on deadly quake

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) –Iranian Foreign Minister in a message to his Turkish counterpart sympathized with him over the occurrence of devastating earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir city on Friday.

Following the tragic earthquake in Izmir, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a message to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, expressed his deepest sympathy over the deadly earthquake and wished health and speedy recovery to the injured.

Zarif informed his Turkish counterpart that Islamic Republic of Ira is ready to offer any assistance and relief services to Turkey in this regard.

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and inflicted damage in both Greece and Turkey, where buildings collapsed killing at least four people with many others trapped in the rubble.

It was not clear how many people were trapped under the rubble in Izmir,the city's mayor, Tunç Soyer, told NBC News. Soyer said at least 20 buildings had collapsed in the city, which is Turkey's third-largest after Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

MA/5059936

News Code 165342

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News