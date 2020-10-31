  1. Video
Oct 31, 2020, 12:21 PM

VIDEO: Aerial views of quake-damaged regions in Izmir, Turkey

VIDEO: Aerial views of quake-damaged regions in Izmir, Turkey

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Hours after a magnitude 6.6 quake struck, rescue workers are still pulling people from rubble in Izmir, Turkey.

Download 24 MB

People flooded onto the streets in the Turkish city after the earthquake hit on Friday. 

In Turkey, at least 20 buildings in Izmir alone were destroyed, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk.

News Code 165364

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    Most Viewed