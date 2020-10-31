VIDEO: Aerial views of quake-damaged regions in Izmir, Turkey

People flooded onto the streets in the Turkish city after the earthquake hit on Friday.
In Turkey, at least 20 buildings in Izmir alone were destroyed, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk.
TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Hours after a magnitude 6.6 quake struck, rescue workers are still pulling people from rubble in Izmir, Turkey.
People flooded onto the streets in the Turkish city after the earthquake hit on Friday.
In Turkey, at least 20 buildings in Izmir alone were destroyed, Mayor Tunc Soyer told CNN Turk.
Your Comment