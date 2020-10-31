Health min. says Iran ready to help Turkey over Izmir quake

Addressing his Turkish counter in a message, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki expressed sorrow and concern over the tragic earthquake in Izmir, which killed and injured a number of Turkish citizens.

Stating that the Iranian government and people always stand by Turkey, he wished a speedy recovery for the injured, and also he wished the victims of the incident to rest in peace.

Iranian Health Minister also expressed the Iranian Health Ministry‘s readiness for any assistance to the government and people of Turkey.

Iranian Health Minister

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and inflicted damage in both Greece and Turkey, where buildings collapsed killing at least four people with many others trapped in the rubble.

It was not clear how many people were trapped under the rubble in Izmir, the city's mayor, Tunç Soyer, told NBC News. Soyer said at least 20 buildings had collapsed in the city, which is Turkey's third-largest after Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

RHM/5060012