Iran deplores assassination of Yemeni minister

In a statement early on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed his condolences to the government, nation and family of this Yemeni official, saying, “Undoubtedly, this cowardly assassination, like other crimes of the aggressors in Yemen, only shows the weakness and the stalemate of the aggressors in the face of the resilient and determined nation of Yemen.”

"This assassination not only does not weaken the will and morale of the Yemeni people, but also shows the legitimacy of this zealous nation more than before."

Yemen confirmed on Tuesday that Zaid has been killed in an assassination operation carried out by criminal elements affiliated with Saudi-led aggressors.

The Yemeni Interior Ministry announced that Zaid was shot while driving with his daughter in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, on Tuesday. The assassination operation claimed the minister’s life and injured his daughter, it added.

So far, no group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

MR/IRN84090622