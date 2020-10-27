Iranian short film ‘Setin’ to vie at African FilmFest

Asghar Abbasi’s short film ‘Setin’ is scheduled to go on screen at Africa’s Film Festival 2020 as well as Tehran Film Festival.

Africa’s Films Festival is five-day event held in Nigeria that features short films and documentaries.

'Setin' is about an old love and a deep divide within a family. Where love overcomes the gap and prevents a separation. However, drugs can topple every home!

Abbasi has made more than 20 documentaries and short films; and ‘Setin’ is the director’s debut feature which brought him multiple awards at some domestic film festivals.

FA/ 5057676