  1. Culture
Oct 28, 2020, 2:00 AM

Iranian short film ‘Setin’ to vie at African FilmFest

Iranian short film ‘Setin’ to vie at African FilmFest

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Setin’ directed by Asghar Abbasi will be screened at African and Iranian Film Festivals at the same time.

Asghar Abbasi’s short film ‘Setin’ is scheduled to go on screen at Africa’s Film Festival 2020 as well as Tehran Film Festival.

Africa’s Films Festival is five-day event held in Nigeria that features short films and documentaries.

'Setin' is about an old love and a deep divide within a family. Where love overcomes the gap and prevents a separation. However, drugs can topple every home!

Abbasi has made more than 20 documentaries and short films; and ‘Setin’ is the director’s debut feature which brought him multiple awards at some domestic film festivals.

FA/ 5057676

News Code 165242

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News