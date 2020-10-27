De Cine Invisible FilmFest. appreciates Iranian short 'Horn'

The Spanish Festival Internacional De Cine Invisible Film, which screens mostly films on social issues, human rights and gender equality, praised the short film 'Horn'.

During this period of the festival, 25 films were accepted in the "Gender Equality" section, in which a total of three films from Iran participated in this section of the festival.

Produced and directed by Ghasideh Golmakani, 'Horn' is about a businesswoman tries to find a parking place to park her car, to be on time for an important work appointment. Men in the streets disturb her concentration while she is driving, but she finds a solution to confront them.

The cast includes Shiva Ebrahim, Dariush Ashrafi, Alireza Sanifar, Shahin Shajari, and Mahmoud Kashani.

The12th edition of the Festival Internacional De Cine Invisible Film was held on October 15-22 in Bilbao, Spain.

