Pakistan to propose March 15 as intl day against Islamophobia

Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on the United Nations to respond to escalating Islamophobia.

There is a sensitivity in the world to the publication of blasphemous cartoons, he said, adding that the irresponsible remarks of the French president have fueled such actions.

Qureshi highlighted that no one has the right to hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims under the pretext of freedom of expression.

The seeds of hatred that are being sown today will polarize society and have serious consequences, he stressed.

According to Qureshi, a comprehensive resolution will be presented at the next meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation by the order of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which it is proposed to name March 15 as the International Day against Islamophobia.

Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday over his recent anti-Muslim attitude, criticizing him for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

The French president is being criticized with protests breaking out in several cities across the world after Macron accused Muslims of separatism and vowed not to give up cartoons depicting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Following the stubborn continuation of insults to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in France, which has been accompanied in some cases by the support of some French officials, Iran also condemned the insult.

