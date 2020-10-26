Insulting Prophet Muhammed affront to all divine religions

In his Monday remarks, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi reacted to the French President's views alleging Islam as the source of international terrorism.

"Insulting Prophet Muhammad is insulting Moses, the Jesus Christ, and all the divine religions," he said, "It is an affront to humanity and its intellection."

"It is the same as defending ignorance and setting the ground proper for the ignorant in society," he added.

"Not only the Muslims but all the free-thinkers all across the globe condemn the French government's move," the judiciary chief said.

In the wake of the murder of a teacher Samuel Paty, 47, who was attacked on his way home from the junior high school where he taught in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, 40km northwest of Paris, the French President Macron described the murder as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’ that took the life of the French teacher.

Muslim countries and figures around the world have condemned the remark of Macron who has tried to introduce Islam not radicalism as the source of the problem.

