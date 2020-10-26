Muslims not to let insulting Islam's Prophet to be normalized

More than 240 members of the Iranian Parliament condemned in a statement the French president's remarks insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

In recent days, the whole world has witnessed how the French government proved its demonic nature by supporting the inhumane act of one of the country's publications in blatantly insulting the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the statement read.

This catastrophe is the clear result of so-called modern thinking that has dominated the French government for years and has given them nothing but the abomination of inhuman societies, it added.

The statement went on to say that undoubtedly, such behavior under the pretext of freedom of expression is itself the greatest oppression to freedom of expression. "Which healthy nature agrees to defend the insulting the sanctities of more than one billion Muslims in the world by relying on freedom of expression?"

Of course, the truth is that the French President did not say these words for defending freedom of expression. Rather, this audacity and arrogance is part of a larger plan to slow down the accelerating process of Islamism of the French people, which has terrified this government, it stressed.

The intense pressure that the French government is putting on the Muslims of this country these days is also in this direction, the statement added.

The members of the Iranian Parliament strongly, along with the believers, the justice-seekers and the Muslims of the world, condemn the heinous and vicious acts of the leaders of France.

It stressed that the religious zeal of Muslims around the world will not allow false, anti-human and anti-Islamic currents to normalize the process of insulting the Prophet of Islam.

