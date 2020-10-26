Pogba dismisses rumors of retiring form intl. duty

The reports of his quitting from the national team were first published in some outlets in West Asia, according to the Sun.

However, the 27-year-old Manchester United star has taken to Instagram to announce that he has no intentions of quitting France team.

He rejected the reports as 'Unacceptable. Fake news.' Pogba added that he was 'appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated' at the reports, according to the Dailymail.

Reports of Pogba’s alleged decision came following French President Macron’s remarks against Islam which has provoked a wave of criticism.

MAH/PR