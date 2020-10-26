  1. Politics
Oct 26, 2020, 9:52 AM

Parl. Speaker strongly condemns insult to Prophet Muhammad

Parl. Speaker strongly condemns insult to Prophet Muhammad

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – The speaker of the Iranian Parliament strongly condemned the insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in France.

"In recent days, the low-minded enmity of the leaders of France with the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has hurt the feelings of believers around the world," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in the open session of Parliament on Monday.

"Those who do not tolerate the slightest words to themselves have now increased their ugliness and disrespect in their enmity with Islam and all the heavenly religions showing that they know nothing of humanity, kindness, and peace among human beings," he added.

He also strongly condemned the recent heinous acts of the French rulers.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in France, calling the insult to Islamic values and the beliefs of Muslims unacceptable and rejected.

ZZ/5056155

News Code 165154

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News