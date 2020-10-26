Parl. Speaker strongly condemns insult to Prophet Muhammad

"In recent days, the low-minded enmity of the leaders of France with the Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) has hurt the feelings of believers around the world," said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in the open session of Parliament on Monday.

"Those who do not tolerate the slightest words to themselves have now increased their ugliness and disrespect in their enmity with Islam and all the heavenly religions showing that they know nothing of humanity, kindness, and peace among human beings," he added.

He also strongly condemned the recent heinous acts of the French rulers.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly condemned the insult to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in France, calling the insult to Islamic values and the beliefs of Muslims unacceptable and rejected.

