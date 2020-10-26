Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi, example of a resisting nation

Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi was an example of a nation in the struggle against the Zionist regime.

Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi was one of the first individuals who raised this issue seriously with his book entitled "Imam Khomeini (RA), the Alternative Solution". Accordingly, he established the Islamic Jihad Organization in 1984, five years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Dr. Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi, founder and the first secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement was assassinated by Mossad on Malta Island in 1995.

In his book entitled "Imam Khomeini (RA), an Alternative Solution" inspired by the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi introduced returning to Islam and abiding by religious duties and obligations as the solution to the problems facing the Islamic world especially the Palestinian issue.

With the establishment of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, he changed the process of Palestinian struggles from the phase of leftist thinking to the Islamic teachings and this change of approach has played a key role in the achievements of the Palestinian Muslim people over the past four decades.

Before the Islamic Revolution, leftist ideology was predominant for struggle in Palestinian society. This thinking had been formed by Palestinian Guerilla Organization based on the idea of armed war or liberation wars which were fighting against the Israeli regime within the framework of Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). There was a kind of duality at that time, the majority of the Palestinian community was Muslim, while the political and militant forces were committed to the left-wing ideology. In the meantime, the only Islamic movement in Palestine was the Muslim Brotherhood, which also believed in the priority of invitation or cultural work. Given the current circumstances, even the Zionist regime had left the field open for the Islamic forces while it was fighting hard against left-wing forces. Generally speaking, this situation is completely changed with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Since guerrilla groups were moving ahead based on thinking of the leading forces, tried to raise the issue of Palestine at the international level through various operations. To be more precise, there was no widespread fusion between the militant organizations and majority of Palestinian community. This issue did not allow the formation of a serious resistance with the intention of liberation of Palestine.

Interestingly, even this limited operation, which was mainly carried out by the People's Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was protested by other groups, and unfortunately, struggle against the enemy was a means of destroying each other.

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, a model was introduced before all Islamic societies that ‘religion’ could free societies from dependence and tyranny. Palestinian society, which desperately needed a model, began to analyze model of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi was one of the first individuals who raised this issue seriously with his book entitled "Imam Khomeini, an Alternative Solution". On this basis, he established Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization in 1984, five years after the victory of the Revolution. Martyr Shaghaghi believed that the issue of Jihad in the Islamic culture could be a tool to strengthen resistance in the Palestinian society and bring the majority of society, not the minority, into the field and this issue was achieved with the beginning of First Intifada (Uprising).

The majority of the Palestinian community participated in this intifada (uprising) and the rest of Islamic forces changed the nature of process of calling for resistance and tried not to fall behind the Islamic Jihad.

As a matter of fact, Martyr Fathi Shaghaghi was an example of a nation in the fight against Zionist regime and the arrogant front.

*Fathi Shaghaghi, Former Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was born in 1951 in Gaza. After a lifetime of struggle for the causes of Palestinian people and enduring years of captivity in Israeli prisons, when he was only 44 years old, he was martyred at the behest of Israeli leaders in 1995 during a military operation organized by Mossad.

MA