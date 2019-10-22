Iran offers congratulations to Bolivia on successful presidential elections

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi congratulated the Bolivian government and nation on the holding of recent democratic and inclusive presidential elections in their country and the re-election of President Evo Morales and wished them prosperity and well-being.

General elections were held in Bolivia on 20 October 2019. Voters elected all 130 members of the Chamber of Deputies and 36 senators and cast ballots for a joint slate of president and vice president. Bolivian President Evo Morales was set to win the presidential election, according to electoral authorities on Monday.

